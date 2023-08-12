"I’ve just been feeling an overwhelming sense of love," Karan Johar on being honoured at IFFM 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : 2023 has been going great for filmmaker Karan Johar so far. This year he returned to director's chair after six years and that too with a bang.

His latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (RRKPK) received a thunderous response from the audience. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club recently. Moreover, on Saturday, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne honoured him as he completed 25 years in the film industry.

On receiving this special honour and especially for the love coming his way post 'RRKPK' release, Karan took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude.

He wrote, "These past few days I’ve just been feeling an overwhelming sense of love and gratitude from all around!!! As I found myself on stage last night halfway across the world in Melbourne - I felt grateful for the magic of cinema. Thank you @iffmelbourne for honouring & celebrating my 25 years as a director. Thank you @mitulange , your love & compassion will forever etch a mark on my heart. All my love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv1R999oLkc/?img_index=1

As soon as Karan expressed his feelings, fans and Bollywood members chimed in the comment section to shower him with best wishes.

"Karan most deserving," fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented.

"Super proud of you," a social media user commented.

Over the years, Karan established himself as a distinguished director, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.Not only has Karan Johar achieved tremendous success as a filmmaker, but he has also made significant contributions as a producer. His internationally acclaimed production house, has brought forth groundbreaking films that have garnered global recognition. Moreover, Johar's dedication to nurturing talent, both in front of and behind the camera, has resulted in the launch of numerous budding artists and industry professionals.

