"I've learned from the best": SRK thanks Juhi Chawla, Mohanlal for their wishes after his first-ever National Award win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 : After Shah Rukh Khan bagged his first-ever National Film Award, there is a wave of excitement among his fans and industry friends.

The actor has been named as a recipient for the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in 'Jawan.'

Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with heartfelt wishes celebrating the superstar's win. Many celebrities have shared their heartwarming wishes, and now SRK has responded to those wishes, expressing gratitude.

He thanked veteran actor Mohanlal for his congratulatory message and shared his wish to meet him. "Thank you @Mohanlal

sir... let's take an evening off and meet up. Big hugs," SRK wrote on X.

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1952015534624489581

Mohanlal congratulated SRK and others in his post on X, saying, "Congratulations to all the winners of the National Film Awards. A special salute to Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan on their well-deserved honours for their powerful performances. Warm congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji on their wins. Also, celebrating the remarkable talents from Kerala, the team Ullozhukku and Pookkaalam. Congratulations once again!"

The 'Pathaan' actor also reacted to Allu Arjun's congratulatory post, "Thanks @alluarjun garu for your kind words. Your strength, grace and fire (not flower... ha ha) continue to inspire. Love u!!"

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1952015308274782519

"Heartiest congratulations to @iamsrk garu on winning the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for #Jawan. A well-deserved honour after 33 glorious years in cinema. An another achievement to your endless list sir Also, heartfelt congratulations to my director @Atlee_dir garu for making this magic happen," wrote Allu Arjun on X.

SRK shared that congratulatory wishes from actor Kamal Haasan "means a lot" to him, "Means a lot coming from you @ikamalhaasan sir. You have been a true inspiration... thank you for the years of cinema, art and vision... and the next ones to come! Love u always."

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1952015901865238840

Kamal Haasan wrote on X, "Congratulations to @iamsrk on your National Award for Jawan, a recognition long overdue for your stellar impact on world cinema. 12th Fail was a masterpiece that moved me deeply. It dignified struggle and inspired millions. Congratulations Vidhu Vinod Chopra and @VikrantMassey on this well deserved honour. Applauding Rani Mukherjee for a portrayal that was both fierce and fragile, richly deserving of this national recognition. #NationalFilmAwards"

Music maestro AR Rahman called Shah Rukh Khan a 'legend', to which he responded with, "Thank u maestro!!! You are legend multiplied... love always!!"

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1952017139751133225

As Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar bagged the National Awards, Gauri Khan penned a short note for her favourites.

She shared a couple of pictures with them and wrote, "Three of my absolute favourites just WON big...and so did our hearts When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!"

To this, King Khan responded in his style, saying, "Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight... thanks for producing the film."

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1952020157938995431

Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla have been friends for years. They both appeared in films like 'Darr', 'Yes Boss', 'Bhoothnath', and 'Duplicate'. As Juhi congratulated King Khan, he took no time to thank her for the lovely wishes, saying, "Thank u @iam_juhi

... I've learned from the best. you have been an integral part of my journey. Big hugs!!"

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1952020442870374576

"@iamsrk HUGE Congratulations on winning the National Award ..!! Very Happy for you ... Well deserved ... You always give your ALL to every film you do ...!!! Keep Shining ...!!! Much Love and Maannyyyy Congratulations again to you and All your team ..!!!!!!," Juhi wrote on X.

On Friday, the winners for the 71st National Film Awards were announced, honouring Shah Rukh Khan with the Best Actor award. In a late-night post, the actor shared his response to the achievement, thanking fans and everyone who has supported him throughout.

https://x.com/iamsrk/status/1951330690538283152

A visibly injured Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today."

Directed by Atlee, Jawan featured Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son. The film's stellar cast also featured Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Sangeeta Bhattarcharya.

Rani Mukerji received the Best Actress award for her role in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.'Meanwhile, Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' also bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for the song 'Dhindhora Baje Re.'The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor