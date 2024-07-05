"I've thought about getting back...": Kelly Osbourne regrets quitting music

Washington [US], July 5 : TV personality, actor and singer Kelly Osbourne reflected on her decision to quit music during the episode of her family's podcast, 'The Osbournes', reported People.

When brother Jack Osbourne, 38, asked if she's thought about "getting back in the game."

"I've thought about getting back into music," Kelly said. "I've definitely thought about what my life would have been like if I didn't stop. It's definitely a regret. Will I do anything about that regret? I don't know."

Speaking about why she left music, she shared, "I was doing so much TV. I was doing so much touring, and so much publicity, and so many interviews, and I wanted to go out and have fun," she explained her life at the time. "I didn't want it to be all work and no play, and I didn't know how to even that out and have any balance in my life.

"And it was bad, but I also covered up a lot of my insecurity," Kelly added.

Kelly first hinted at a musical potential in 2002, when she performed a pop-metal cover of Madonna's 1986 smash 'Papa Don't Preach,' as suggested by her mother.

Kelly bounced back in 2005 with the release of her sophomore album, 'Sleeping in the Nothing', but hasn't released anything since.

"People think I'm a joke and that I'm famous because of who my father is," she said of former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy. "They told me what to wear and demanded that I lose weight. And when I didn't want to do it, they said, 'You're 16. You have a record deal. Why are you complaining?' So I didn't say anything."

Kelly hasn't spoken much about her music career in recent years, although she did share on her family's podcast that she would consider singing with her father again. She also told her brother, Jack, that watching old basement tapes of her recording music and touring has "definitely made me miss it."

Following a brief run in music and four seasons on her family's reality programme in the early 2000s, Kelly fully transitioned to a TV career. She won roles as a host and judge on series like Project Catwalk, Project Runway, and Fashion Police. The Life as We Know It actress also appeared on ABC's Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and the second season of FOX's The Masked Singer in 2019.

The TV personality has welcomed a son named Sidney, whom she shares with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

She also shared her motherhood journey, Kelly shared, "It's the best adventure I've ever been on. I can't say enough good things about being a mom. It's just changed everything about my life," reported People.

