J Balvin: Will Smith has always been one of my biggest idols

Los Angeles, Aug 14 Popular for rolling out songs like "Mi Gente", “Loco Contigo”, “Bum Bum Tam Tam” and "I Like It", Latin Grammy Award-winner J Balvin has expressed his support for Hollywood star Will Smith, saying that he feels "really connected" to the actor.

Balvin has revealed that he can empathise with Smith over his 2022 Oscars controversy when he struck comedian Chris Rock during the ceremony.

The singer told Rolling Stone: "Will Smith has always been one of my biggest idols. Period. I feel really connected with him."

Smith hit Rock after the comedy star made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Despite this, Balvin has urged the public not to judge him too harshly on the basis of one mistake, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "You cannot judge a person for some mistakes."

Smith resigned from the Academy following the controversial incident.

Balvin said that a "mistake cannot define who you are."

He added: "I felt his pain because I was going through a similar situation when I felt that some part of the world was against me for mistakes."

Smith previously described his behaviour at the Oscars as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

The movie star said in a statement: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

