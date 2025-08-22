J-Hope Posts Photos as BTS Day Out at LA Beach Amid Album Recording (See Pics)

All BTS members got discharged from mandatory military service and are currently getting back to regular routine as artist. They often gives update about what they are doing. Recently, BTS members had a day out on LA's beach and J-hope shared a series of photo from their trip. In series of photos few photos were from recording studio, which they might be recording for their upcoming album.

BTS held a live Weverse session for ARMYs from an LA beach, where RM mentioned the group was enjoying a day off. J-Hope also shared photos from their beach outing on Instagram, captioning the post "BTS!!". In series of photos all were seen enjoying their trip wearing casuals.

Recently, BTS released a new clip on social media, which disappointed many fans. In movie clip solo segment of Jimin was missing. After this clip many speculated that Jimin has left the group. JiminLeftBTS went viral on social media. Amid the buzz of Jimin leaving the group, Singer and dancer shared a video of him with BTS V. In clip duo were seen enjoying at beach, which gave relief to fans. In video Bff were seen laughing, playing with waves and unwinding under glowing sunset. Although the reel didn't explain Jimin's absence from the Movie Weeks clip, fans were reassured by his positive demeanor and apparent friendship with V