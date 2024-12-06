Jaaved Jaaferi, Neeraj Kabi open up about their OTT show 'Mohrey'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has launched an intriguing web show titled Mohrey.

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the show offers a gripping narrative set in Mumbai's crime world. The cast includes Neeraj Kabi, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Aashim Gulati, Suchitra Pillai, Pulkit Makol, Pradnya Motghare, Shailesh Datar, and Amit Singh.

Now streaming on Amazon MX Player, Jaaved, along with Neeraj and Pulkit, shared their experiences working on Mohrey.

Speaking to ANI, Jaaved said, "It's an interesting show... It mainly revolves around gangster Bosco and veteran cop Jabbar. It's a story about the scars we carry and the lengths we go to for redemption."

Jaaved plays the role of Bosco, while Neeraj takes on the character of Jabbar.

"I hope the audience appreciates our work. I'm playing the role of a special task officer... Can't reveal much right now," Neeraj shared.

Pulkit also expressed his excitement about the series, saying, "Mukul sir created the series... Bhaut kamaal series banaai hai. I hope the audience watches it and gives it all their love."

In a separate conversation with ANI, Jaaved revealed updates about the Dhamaal franchise, confirming that a fourth instalment is in the pipeline, with shooting scheduled to begin early next year.

Talking about his favourite film in the series, Jaaved said, "The first one was the best for me. Now they're coming up with a fourth one. We're going to start shooting sometime early next year."

He also reflected on how comedy and filmmaking have evolved over the years, stating, "Cinema changes as the world changes. In comedy, there's an old saying: art reflects life, and life reflects art. Unless it's a period film, it has to reflect what's happening around you. Like music, you see it change over the decadesfrom the 60s and 70s to now. That's how it is with everything creative."

