Jaaved Jaaferi & Sanjay Dutt reunion reminds of “Dhamaal” days, Naved Jafri shares pic

Mumbai, Oct 22 Actor and television personality Naved Jafri took to his social media account to share a heartwarming picture with his long-time friend Sanjay Dutt and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The actor, through the picture, rekindled memories of their enduring friendship. Naved captioned the picture as, “Always a pleasure catching up with Sanju Bhai, such a humble, grounded, and effortlessly cool personality.

No matter how many years pass, his warmth and simplicity remain the same. Conversations with him are always full of laughter, stories, and positivity. #sanjaydutt #jaavedjaaferi #bandraboys.” In the image, Sanjay Dutt is seen wearing a white kurta and sporting gold chains and flaunting his signature rough, tough look. Naved and Jaaved are seen standing on either side of him, with all three sharing smiles.

For the uninitiated, Naved Jafri and Jaaved Jaaferi**, along with actor Ravi Behl, became household names with their judging stint on India's first dance reality show, Boogie Woogie. The show, which began in the late 1990s, set the standard for dance-based television in India and also turned the trio into iconic cultural figures known for their impeccable judging and dance moves.

Talking about Jaaved Jaaferi, the actor is all set to star in his upcoming movie, "De De Pyaar De 2", a light-hearted family comedy where he essays the role of the lead Ajay Devgan's best friend cum therapist. For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt and Jaaved Jaaferi have shared screen space before in the 2007 blockbuster comedy Dhamaal.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt, the actor will soon be seen in the highly anticipated movie Dhurandhar. The movie is touted to be a spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and is slated for release on 5th December 2025.

The movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Khanna, and R. Madhavan in important roles.

