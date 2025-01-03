Jaaved Jaaferi starrer "Inn Galiyon Mein" sheds light on the complexities of relationships

Mumbai, Jan 3 The Yadunath Films has joined forces with Jaaved Jaaferi for the forthcoming romantic Drama, "Inn Galiyon Mein". Adding to the hype, the makers have finally announced the release date for the film which will be reaching the cinema halls on 28th February this year.

The announcement poster features Jaaved Jaaferi, and Avantika Dassani in rural attires, while Vivaan Shah is seen wearing relatively more upbeat clothes as he is in the middle of taking a selfie.

Making the announcement, Vivaan wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Milna humein 'Inn Galiyon Mein' Dekhiye humein cinemas mein on the 28th of February! Yadunath Films is thrilled to announce “Inn Galiyon Mein”, set to hit theatres nationwide on 28th February 2025. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Das, The film stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah. Produced by Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav and Co Produced by Alcor Productions."

Thrilled about "Inn Galiyon Mein" Jaaved Jaaferi said, "In a time where social media dictates so much of our personal lives, 'Inn Galiyon Mein' highlights the complexities that come with it, especially in relationships. It’s a story that everyone can relate to."

The project has been set against the backdrop of the digital age, focusing on social media's impact on today's relationships and societal expectations.

Made under the direction of Avinash Das, Amaal Mallik has composed the music for the drama, along with Arvind Sagole and Saurabh Kalsi. While Vinod Yadav and Neeru Yadav have financed "Inn Galiyon Mein", it has been co-produced by Alcor Productions.

The film also marks the acting debut of Avantika Dassani, who is the daughter of the renowned actress Bhagyashree. The cast of the movie incorporates a perfect blend of seasoned talent and fresh faces. The editing for "Inn Galiyon Main" has been done by Jabeen Merchant, whereas Arvind Kannabiran has looked after the camera work.

