"Jab tak woh marriage ko...": Salman Khan on Aamir Khan and his new girlfriend Gauri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen as the first guest on the new season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'.

On Wednesday, Netflix India posted the promo of the episode, leaving fans in splits.

From Salman joking about the failure of his film 'Sikandar' to giving his humorous take on Aamir Khan's new relationship with Gauri Spratt, Salman unleashed his candid avatar on the show.

"Aamir bhai ne abhi fans ko introduce kiya apni girlfriend ke saath, woh ruk nahi rahe hain aur aap kar hi nahi rahe hain," Kapil said, prompting a witty reply from Salman.

Salman quipped, "Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hai. He is a perfectionist. Jab tak woh marriage ko ekdum perfect nahi kar lega..."

On Aamir's 60th birthday in March the actor introduced his partner Gauri to the media in Mumbai, and since then, fans have been leaving no chance to get more details about his love life.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage with Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021.

They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aamir will come up with 'Sitaare Zameen Par' this year. If reports are to be believed, Genelia D'Souza has a pivotal role in the film.

During the press event that was conducted on his birthday, Aamir also opened up about his upcoming projects, revealing how passionate he is to adapt the epic Mahabharat into a film.

"We are just starting with the writing process. We are putting together a team...so let's see how that goes," he said.

