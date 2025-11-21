Jaccky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Light Up the Times Square Skyline, Become the First Indian Power Couple to Take Over the Famous Billboard

Bollywood’s beloved duo and power couple, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh have lit up the iconic Times Square, making a special appearance at the iconic Ball Tower in New York, bringing Bollywood power to the Big Apple. Rakul Preet Singh took to her social media handle to share a video that captured the proud moment, along with a heartfelt caption.

“A New York moment worth talking about! Jackky & I made a special appearance at the iconic Ball Tower in New York in front of millions of eyes; bringing Bollywood power to the Big Apple,” she wrote and added, “As the faces of Quicklly, the #1 desi super app serving million+ consumers across USA & Canada, our appearance highlighted the brand’s authentic cultural impact—bridging Indian flavors with global energy. NYC just got a Quicklly upgrade!”

This dazzling display not only marked a milestone in Jackky and Rakul’s individual careers, but also celebrated their influence as Bollywood’s power couple, making them the first Indian duo to make a special appearance at the Ball Tower. With a striking display on the world’s famous billboard, Jackky and Rakul reaffirmed their stance as Bollywood’s global power couple! On the work front, Rakul was last seen in De De Pyaar De 2 opposite Ajay Devgn. She is next gearing up gearing up for her next release, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ayushmann Khurrana.