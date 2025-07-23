Jack White, Metallica, more from Music fraternity pay tribute to legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne after his demise

Washington DC [US], July 23 : Singers Jack White, Metallica, Rob Zombie, Elton John, and more paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after the Black Sabbath frontman died at 76 on Tuesday morning.

Osbourne had been recovering from several spinal surgeries as well as his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, reported Variety.

Osbourne's family confirmed his death in a statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," as quoted by Variety.

Less than three weeks ago, Osbourne performed from a throne on stage at Villa Park, telling fans, "You've no idea how I feel thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The concert featured performances from Osbourne's friends, including Metallica and Guns N' Roses, and was billed as the heavy metal legend's "final bow," as quoted by Variety.

Following the demise, Metallica's official X account shared a photo of the band with Osbourne, accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

https://x.com/Metallica/status/1947725712510590998?r

Singer Jack White shared an image of a young Osbourne with the caption, "He made it."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMa4UpwJ3jt/?

The official social media accounts for Rob Zombie posted a carousel of images of Osbourne, adding, "Goodbye Ozzy. Thanks for everything. It was always a blast being around you. You will be missed," as quoted by Variety.

British rock singer Yungblud paid tribute to Osbourne, whom he last saw at Black Sabbath's final concert in July.

Yungblud presented Osbourne with a cross necklace that he had custom-made, returning the gesture, since Osbourne had previously gifted him the cross off his neck.

Yungblud wrote: "I didn't think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know things that we don't. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage."

The singer concluded by writing, "I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMa8kMJN0rI/?img_index=2

Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones said in a tweet he was "very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne."

While recalling the singer's last and recent concert, he continued, "What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham."

Ozzy had performed just two weeks ago at what was billed as Black Sabbath's last concert, a festival titled "Back to the Beginning," in his and the band's hometown of Birmingham, England.

According to Variety, Osbourne announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2020. In February 2023, he issued a statement saying that he was retiring from touring, citing spinal injuries he had sustained in a 2018 accident.

The legendary rocker delves into his health issues and final concert in a separate documentary from Paramount+, titled "No Escape From Now," which is set to premiere later this year.

