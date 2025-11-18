Jack White, Post Malone, Lil Jon to headline NFL's Thanksgiving Day

Washington DC [US], November 18 : Hip Hop artists Jack White, Post Malone and Lil Jon will headline the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games, which will take place on November 27, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Detroit-native White will perform during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon when the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers.

Renowned gospel musician CeCe Winans will perform the US national anthem, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Malone will take the stage at halftime of the Cowboys versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Malone's performance will mark the official launch of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, according to the outlet.

Lil Jon will perform live at the Baltimore Ravens game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tony winner Renee Elise Goldsberry will sing the national anthem at the Ravens-Bengals game, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, the performers' lineup was announced amid Eminem's entry into a multi-year partnership with the Detroit Lions to executive produce the football team's Thanksgiving Halftime Show.

The rap icon and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, will both be executive producers, and they'll consult the Lions for booking talent on the yearly halftime show through 2027, the NFL said as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been involved in producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2019. Bad Bunny will headline the show this coming February, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

