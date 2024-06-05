Jackie and Ayesha Shroff celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary

Mumbai, June 5 As Bollywood's Jaggu Dada, Jackie Shroff, and his wife Ayesha clocked their 37th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, their social media posts for each other were oozing with their undying love.

Jackie married his longtime girlfriend Ayesha, a model who later became a film producer, on June 5, 1987, her birthday.

Sharing a throwback picture on her social media, Ayesha captioned her post: "Happy anniversary to us!!! 47 years!!! To friendship and the best two kids in the WORLD!!! @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff"

Jackie shared a video post, a compilation of throwback pictures with his wife Ayesha and he captioned it, "My spine,#HappyBirthday #HappyWeddingAnniversary @AyeshaShroff"

Jackie and Ayesha have two children -- actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff. The couple also runs a media company, Jackie Shroff Entertainment Limited, and jointly owned 10 per cent of the shares in Sony TV from its launch until 2012, when they sold their stake and ended their 15-year association with the entertainment channel.

On the work front, Jackie is very busy as he wraps up 'Baby John' (with Varun Dhawan and screenplay by Atlee), 'Singham Again' (helmed by Rohit Shetty), 'Quotation Gang' (with Sunny Leone), and 'Baap' (with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor