Jackie Chan says CGI stunts "missing a sense of reality"

Los Angeles [US], May 12 : Veteran star Jackie Chan shared his views on the use of Computer-generated imagery (CGI) for filming action scenes.

As per Variety, in a candid interview with Haute Living, Jackie Chan said CGI-based stunts are safer for actors but miss a "sense of reality."

"In the old days, the only [choice we had] was to be there and jump; that's it," Chan said.

"Today, with computers, actors can do anything, but there's always a sense of reality that you feel is missing. It's a double-edged sword. On one hand, actors become more and more capable of doing impossible stunts with the help of technology, and yet, on the other hand, the concept of danger and limit gets blurred and the audience is numb [to it]. But I'm not encouraging anybody to risk their lives to do the stunts like I did; it truly is too dangerous," he added.

Chan, a master stuntman, has seen his fair share of big-screen action in movies "Drunken Master," "Police Story" and "Rush Hour." And, even at 71 years old, he has no plans to slow down.

"Of course, I always do my own stunts. It's who I am," Chan said. "That's not changing until the day I retire, which is never! And to be honest, when you've done it for 64 years straight, there's no physical preparation anymore. Everything is in your heart and soul; it is muscle memory."

Meanwhile, Jackie is gearing up for the release of 'Karate Kid: Legends', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 30. It also stars Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang.

