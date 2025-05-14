Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor Come On board for Siddharth Anand's King With Shah Rukh Khan

Siddharth Anand's 'King' has been the talk of the town for quite a while. Stating a recent update, a solid ensemble has come on board for the action thriller! Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the film is reuniting the iconic Ram Lakhan duo, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor! Scheduled to hit the floors on May 20, King has gone bigger by roping in the duo, who are expected to play key roles in the film.

When Siddharth Anand narrated the world of King to Jackie Shroff and explained his character arc, the actor took no time to give a nod to the thriller. With Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff coming on board, King is said to consist of the largest ensemble in a feature film in recent times. Though the details of Jackie Shroff's role in King have been kept under wraps, it is being said that the actor will be presented in a very different light.

Overall, King brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma. To add the mass element, the makers of King have roped in action directors of international repute to design action stunts, making it look more credible and believable. On this note, the makers are eyeing to release King in the last quarter of 2026.