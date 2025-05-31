Jackie Shroff brings out OG Teen Batti Jaggu dada as he meets MI paltan

Mumbai, May 31 Actor Jackie Shroff recently met the IPL team Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL finals, and retracted to his younger self.

On Saturday, the actor shared a joint post with a fitness brand, a video of himself interacting with the players of the MI squad. Jackie, who grew up in the Teen Batti area of Mumbai, is a true Mumbaikar, and it reflects in his language, and social conduct.

The latest video, and the actor’s dance put the seal of approval on his certificate of the OG Mumbaikar.

In the video, the actor can be seen doing the Mumbai street dance, as he shared laughs and moments with the players. Players like team India skipper Rohit Sharma, pace legend Jasprit Bumrah were also seen in the video.

Both the players represent team India in international cricket, In fact, both Rohit and Bumrah served as captains in the recent edition of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy in December last year. India lost the trophy to the Australian cricket team, which showed better character, grit, and endurance during the course of the series.

Talking about IPL, Mumbai Indians are set to take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 after defeating Gujarat Titans by 20 runs.

Meanwhile, in January this year, Jackie Shroff celebrated 36 years of his iconic movie 'Ram Lakhan'. The action musical film blended compelling narrative, and stellar performances by iconic actors. While the cast stole the show with their on-screen presence, Jackie Shroff continues to be celebrated for being the film's charm as he essayed the role of a righteous police inspector, Ram.

Talking about the film, Jackie Shroff said, "It is incredible that 'Ram Lakhan' has clocked 36 years of its release, and it's nothing short of spectacular. It has been an incredible experience to work alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, and the rest of the star cast under Subhash Ghai's direction”.

“The bond we created on the set is something that I will always cherish, and till date, the bond has stayed as strong as ever. The energy of shooting 'Ram Lakhan' was unmatched, and I am beyond elated that the film has connected with the audience", he added.

