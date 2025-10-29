Jackie Shroff celebrates 15 years of his spiritual film ‘Malik Ek’

Mumbai, Oct 29 Jackie Shroff’s 2010 spiritual film “Malik Ek” has completed 15 years in Hindi cinema and the Bollywood actor has celebrated the moment on social media.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared scenes from the film, which was directed by Deepak Balraj Vij, who has previously helmed films such as Kahan Hai Kanoon, Sailaab and Hafta Bandh among many others.

He simply captioned the post as: “#15yearsofmalikek.”

Talking about the film, it is based on Sai Baba of Shirdi starring Jackie Shroff, Manoj Kumar, Divya Dutta and Smriti Irani. The music is scored by Anup Jalota, who also plays the role of Das Ganu.

Jackie never misses a chance to celebrate his films. He recently celebrated Happy New Year, which turned 11 on October 24.

He had shared a scene from the film on Instagram stories featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. The clip also included the popular track “India Waale.”

For the caption, Jackie simply wrote: “#11yearsofhappynewyear.”

Released in 2014, Happy New Year is an action comedy film, which is directed by Farah Khan. The film features an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

The film was planned in 2005 but was shelved for unknown reasons and Farah went on to make Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan. The film follows Charlie, who assembles a team of non-dancers to take part in a dance competition at a hotel in Dubai in a quest to pull off a diamond heist.

Talking about Jackie, the actor is set to star in the upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”, which is directed by Ahmed Khan.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

