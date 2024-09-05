Jackie Shroff congratulates Judoka Kapil Parmar as he scripts history at Paralympics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 : Actor Jackie Shroff congratulated India judoka Kapil Parmar as he scripted history by winning a bronze medal in the men's -60kg J1 contest on Thursday at the Paris Paralympics.

Kapil clinched a bronze medal by ousting Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira in the men's -60kg J1 contest.

Taking to Instagram story, Jackie shared a picture of Kapil from the match and captioned the post, "Judoka Kapil Parmar creates history; bags India's first ever medal in Judo at the Paralympics/Olympics! His bronze takes India's medal tally to 25."

The Indian executed the Ippon in 33 seconds to end the contest and take the bronze medal within the blink of an eye. Kapil's triumph marked India's 25th medal at the ongoing edition of the Paralympics.

Kapil entered the bronze medal clash after enduring a 0-10 defeat against Iran's Banitaba Khorram Abadi in the semi-finals earlier on Thursday.

Kapil, who comes from a small village named Shivor in Madhya Pradesh, made his way into the final four after dominating Venezuela's Marcos Dennis Blanco with an emphatic 10-0 win.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jackie is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Singham Again'.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

