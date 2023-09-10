Jackie Shroff feels blessed as he witnesses concert of Asha Bhosle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 90 on September 8.

On her birthday, the 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' singer performed at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai.

Actor Jackie Shroff took to Instagram and dropped glimpses of the event.

He captioned the post, “Blessed to have witnessed the magical @asha.bhosle at a concert in Dubai on her 90th birthday.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxATi43yxj8/?img_index=3

In the first photo, Jackie can be seen donning a black t-shirt and matching sunglasses. Asha on the other hand wore a white saree with golden embroidery.

The slide showcased a video of Asha singing her songs on the stage.

In the last video, Jackie joined Asha on the stage.

Soon after he dropped the photos and videos, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Ashaji & Jackie Dada… Congratulations on the most melodious and rocking evening,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Much much....love.”

“Love you Asha Ji,” a social media user wrote.

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

Jackie on the other hand, was last seen portraying a negative character in ‘Jailer.’

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.

Apart from this, Jackie will be next seen in 'Baap' alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.

