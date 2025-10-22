Jackie Shroff fondly remembers Kader Khan and Ajit on their birth, death anniversaries

Mumbai, Oct 22 Veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff on Wednesday remembered late stars Kader Khan on his 88th birth anniversary and Ajit on his 27th death anniversary.

Jackie, an avid user of social media, took to his Instagram stories to remember the late icons.

For Kader Khan, he wrote: “Remembering Kader Khan ji on his Birth Anniversary.”

Kader Khan appeared in over 300 Bollywood films after his acting debut in the film Daag in 1973, starring Rajesh Khanna, as a prosecuting attorney. He was a renowned actor and screenwriter in Hindi cinema, from the late 1970s to the late 1990s and wrote dialogues for 200 films.

Kader Khan had a career spanning hundreds of films and shared an enduring creative bond with legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Anil Kapoor and Govinda, and worked with acclaimed directors including Manmohan Desai, T. Rama Rao and David Dhawan.

His filmography includes Himmatwala, Aankhen, Coolie No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, and Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri. He brought heart and humour to family dramas like Ghar Ho To Aisa, Biwi Ho To Aisi, and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni, while also delivering memorable roles in films like Hum, Raja Babu, and Judwaa.

Kader Khan had supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease. On 31 December 2018, his eldest son confirmed that he passed away aged 81.

Jackie then shared a picture of yesteryear star Ajit along with his iconic line “Saara sheher mujhe lion ke naam se jaanta hai” playing in the background.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Remembering Ajit ji on his Death Anniversary.”

Born as Hamid Ali Khan, Ajit acted in over two hundred movies over a period of almost four decades. Ajit is also credited for starring as a lead actor in popular Bollywood movies such as Beqasoor, Nastik, Bada Bhai, Milan, Bara Dari, Mughal-e-Azam and Naya Daur.

Ajit died of a massive heart attack in 1998 in Hyderabad at the age of 76.

