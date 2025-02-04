Jackie Shroff is a fan of old school romance from Dev Anand & Rajesh Khanna's era

Mumbai, Feb 4 Jackie Shroff has romanced many top actresses during his illustrious career. However, it seems like his idea of romance in real life is a bit old school. In a throwback video of the 'Devdas' actor, he revealed that he is a fan of the old-school romance from Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna's era.

Jackie Shroff can be heard saying, "I am a very romantic person by heart, and no one has been able to pull those strings till now. I admire the old-school romance from Dev Anand & Rajesh Khanna's era. I do not understand the romance from today's time."

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff recently celebrated his 68th birthday on 1st February 2025. Ayesha Shroff, the wife of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, shared a heartfelt post for her husband on his 68th birthday. The pictures from over the years are a reflection of the couple’s journey, which Ayesha said was filled with “ups and downs".

On professional front, Jackie Shroff recently appeared in Amazon MX Player series 'Chidiya Udd'. He will be soon seen in "Housefull 5".

Made under the direction of Tarun Mansukhani, the project enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey, among others.

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film marks the fifth installment of the blockbuster "Housefull" franchise. The flick will enjoy music scored by Diljit Dosanjh and Mika Singh

"Housefull 5" is scheduled to reach the cinemagoers on 6th June, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor