Jackie Shroff joins Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's 'Tu Meri Mai Tera, Mai Tera Tu Meri'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has joined actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.'

The exciting news was shared by Kartik, who took to his Instagram account to confirm Shroff's entry as he shared a fun behind-the-scenes video. In the video, Kartik and Jackie can be seen enjoying a retro song together. Jackie, dressed in his usual style with sunglasses and a bandana, stood out with his cool look.

Kartik captioned the post, "Lights, Camera and The OG 'Hero' #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri."

Earlier, the makers had shared the first look of Kartik and Ananya from the movie's set in Europe. The image showed the two actors holding passports and sharing a kiss near the sea, giving fans a glimpse of the film's romantic vibe.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

The movie, directed by Sameer Vidwans, marks Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with the director, following their work on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. It is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The plot details are still under wraps.

In the coming months, Kartik will also be seen in 'Nagzilla' directed by 'Fukrey' fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. 'Nagzilla' will be released in theatres on August 14, 2026.

Jackie, on the other hand, will be next seen in Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great'. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on July 18.

