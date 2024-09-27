Jackie Shroff melts hearts with a sweet video hugging son Tiger

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 : Jackie Shroff recently melted hearts with an adorable video featuring his son, actor Tiger Shroff, leaving fans full of admiration for the father-son duo.

On Friday evening, Jackie took to his Instagram account to share the heartwarming clip where Jackie is seen lying on a sofa, hugging Tiger lovingly. To make the moment even sweeter, he added the soothing tune 'Ye Tasveer Hai Khwabon Ke Rangon Ki' as the background music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

The touching bond between the two was clearly visible, making fans gush over their close relationship.

Along with the video, Jackie shared a simple yet meaningful caption that read, "Apne apne Tiger ko din mein ek baar toh chitakne ka aur lamba sans leneka. God bless all the kids @tigerjackieshroff."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jackie and Tiger are gearing up for the release of his next film 'Singham Again'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Tiger was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor