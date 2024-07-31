Jackie Shroff, Neelam Kothari Soni's chemistry in 'Tu' song surprises audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Actors Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari Soni surprised the audience with their romantic chemistry in 'Tu' track sung by Talwiinder.

On collaborating with Neelam, Jackie in a statement expressed his excitement.

He said, "Reuniting with Neelam after so many years has been an absolute joy. There's something incredibly special about working with someone you share such a rich history with. The song Tu by Talwiinder is soulful, and I believe it will touch the hearts of many. The magic we created together is bound to resonate deeply with the audience, and I'm excited to see how it will be received."

Neelam also reflected on their collaboration with a sense of nostalgia.

She said, "Being back on screen with Jackie has been an incredible experience. It's amazing how working with someone you've shared so many moments with can reignite old memories. This song by Talwiinder is specialit has a depth and emotion that I believe will connect profoundly with listeners."

Have a look at the video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-E1b0OPdT7/?hl=en

The comment section of the video is filled with heartfelt reactions.

"Losing my mind! Only talwinder could've gotten bhidu to do this," a social media user wrote.

"Wow Bhidu and Neelam together," another Instagram user commented.

Talwiinder, the talented voice behind the song, expressed his gratitude and admiration for the project, stating, "It has been an immense privilege to work on Tu alongside such legendary figures as Jackie Shroff and Neelam Kothari. The chemistry between them is exceptional and it has beautifully complemented the track. We envisioned this song to be heartfelt, and I'm thrilled with how it has turned out. The collaboration has been a dream come true, and I'm confident that the emotional depth of Tu will resonate with audiences far and wide."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jackie is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Singham Again'.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

On the other hand, Neelam will be seen in the third season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The third season will be called 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor