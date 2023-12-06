Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta on importance of having "mast" attitude in life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta are all set to come up with the film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka'.

Directed by Vijay Maurya, 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' is about two people who are old and live alone and who strike an unexpected connection and embark on a journey filled with laughter, adventure and fun.

In the film, the two will be seen overcoming loneliness in Mumbai city.

While speaking about the theme of the film, the two urged people to add "masti" to life and stop worrying too much about issues existing in one's life.

"I agree today our life has become difficult. Youngsters are facing a lot of problems...there's so much competition out there but we should not take too much stress in our life. Thoda mast mein bhi hona chayie (There should be some fun too)," Neena Gupta told ANI.

Echoing the same sentiments, Jackie Shroff said, "One should maintain a perfect balance in life... be healthy... do yoga, love nature... use technology but use it for good...Everyone is dealing with some kind of problem in their life..it all depends on how one reacts to it... Take care of health."

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' will start streaming on Prime Video from December 8. Abhishek Chauhan and Jamtara fame Monika Panwar are also a part of the film.

