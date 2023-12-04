Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta starrer 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Makers of Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta starrer film 'Mast Mein Rehne Ka' unveiled the trailer on Monday.

The official page of Prime Video India took to X to unveil the trailer and wrote, "unfold the chaos, unlock the friendship! #MMRKonPrime, Dec 8."

https://twitter.com/primevideoin/status/1731561471619088638?s=46&t=zKLdrIFiiYLsmxJ3oqTQmw

The trailer highlights the lovely chemistry between Jackie and Neena, the main duo, and contrasts life from two extremes in terms of age and social standing, showing how some paths intersect by accident yet have the power to alter people's lives forever in the end.

A humorous drama delves deeper into life from two fascinating angles: that of someone just starting in the world and trying to carve out a niche for themselves, and that of someone nearing the end of their life.

Sharing his thoughts on the movie Jackie said, "As an actor, I have always looked for roles that have allowed me to test my abilities as a performer, roles that are meaningful and different. When I read the script of Mast Mein Rehne Ka, I was fascinated by how unique the story was and I had an absolute gala time working on this film."

He added, "While my character is that of a 75-year-old man grappling with loneliness, but there's also a certain charm to him, which is charismatic. The character's complexity of being vulnerable, strong, and at the same time being resolute in his life, is something that makes him very relatable. I must congratulate Vijay Maurya, the Director, for beautifully capturing my character's emotions."

He concluded, "And I don't think I would have been able to bring to life my character so well if it wasn't for Neena, my co-actor. She is a great friend and I think our camaraderie off the sets is reflected in our chemistry on-screen! I am thrilled that thanks to the wide reach of Prime Video, audiences across the world will get to enjoy this beautifully emotional story. In the end, I would like to sign off by saying - Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Tension nahi leneka!"

Neena Gupta said, "I am delighted to play such a beautifully crafted role of a woman who is full of life," said Neena Gupta as she elaborated on the movie's fresh and unique storyline. Everyone wants to live life on their terms by taking the rein of their journey in their own hands, but things don't always turn out the way as planned."

She added, "When I heard the story, I was deeply moved and felt a compassionate urge to bring this character to life on screen. The multiple nuances of this character made it a wonderful acting experience for me, and sharing screen time with Jackie Shroff, an incredibly versatile co-star, and a dear friend, made the whole project so much more special for me."

'Mast Mein Rehne Ka,' directed by Vijay Maurya features veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in lead roles. It also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Monika Panwar and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles.

It will premiere on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 8 in Hindi, and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

