Jackie Shroff pays tribute to father-in-law’s fearless spirit on Air Force Day

Mumbai, Oct 8 On the occasion of Air Force Day on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid his tribute to his father-in-law and Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt along with those who continue to protect the Indian skies.

Air Force Day is celebrated to recognise the country's air force and to honour those who serve the nation unconditionally.

Jackie on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring a string of pictures of his father-in-law.

The post read: “As we celebrate the spirit of the Indian air force, We honor the legacy of Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt, a trailblazer in India’s skies. From the battlefields of World War II to the modern IAF, Air Vice Marshal Dutt’s contributions have shaped our nation’s air power.

“As one of the early Indian officers, he led with vision and courage, helping transform the IAF into a force to reckon with. His efforts in modernising our fleet and strengthening our air defenses continues to inspire generations of air warriors.”

“Ranjan Dutt believed in the limitless potential of the IAF, and today, we soar higher because of his dedication. This Air Force Day, we pay tribute to the fearless spirit of Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt and all those who continue to protect our skies.”

Ranjan Dutt, was a Bengali. He served as an Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt, an Indian Air Force officer and Vir Chakra awardee. He was married to a Belgian named Claude Marie Dutt De Cavey. Their daughter is Ayesha Shroff.

“JAIHIND @ayeshashroff #indianairforce #indianairforceday #heroes #jaihind #india,” Jackie captioned the post.

Jackie and Ayesha got married in 1987 after dating for a long period of time. The two welcomed their first born Tiger Shroff, actor, in 1990 and then daughter Krishna, a social media personality, in 1993.

On the work front, Jackie will soon be seen in shades of gray in Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again” starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor