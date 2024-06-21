Jackie Shroff performs Yoga on 10th International Day of Yoga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : The entire world is recognising the relevance of Yoga and a number of people are practicing it for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide to raise awareness about it; many well-known people and celebrities actively participate in it.

Actor Jackie Shroff performed Yoga in Mumbai. He was seen performing different Yoga asanas and doing meditation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

This year's event underscores Yoga's profound impact on young minds and bodies. The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of Yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Self and Society," emphasizes yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This year's celebrations will span across the Nation, with a notable event termed "Yoga for Space", wherein all the centres and units of ISRO will have programs on the practice of CYP or common Yoga Protocol. Globally, Embassies and Indian Missions abroad will join the celebrations, reflecting yoga's widespread influence.

