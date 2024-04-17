Jackie Shroff relives Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration visit on Ram Navami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff wished his fans and followers a joyous 'Happy Ram Navami' on Wednesday, as the world celebrated the auspicious occasion.

The veteran actor shared a throwback video, encapsulating his visit to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which was inaugurated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on January 22, 2024.

In the video, Jackie Shroff can be seen reminiscing about his pilgrimage to the sacred site, walking barefoot in reverence.

The video showcased snippets from the grand inauguration ceremony, where Shroff was among the esteemed guests.

Notably, he carried a plant with him during his visit, a gesture emblematic of his environmental advocacy.

The video also featured a moment where Jackie Shroff was seen engaging in a humble act of service, cleaning a temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra, ahead of the grand event.

Jackie Shroff was among many high-profile celebrities who graced the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The event saw the presence of luminaries from the Bollywood industry, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and others.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, steeped in centuries of history and spirituality, holds profound significance for millions of devotees worldwide. Its inauguration marked a historic milestone in India's cultural and religious landscape, eliciting joy and fervour among believers.

