Jackie Shroff remembers ‘Kaka’ Rajesh Khanna on 83rd birth anniversary

Mumbai, Dec 29 On Rajesh Khanna’s 83rd birth anniversary on Monday, veteran actor Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to the late star by dedicating the iconic number “Chala Jata Hoon” from the 1972 classic “Mere Jeevan Saathi”.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a string of images of the actor, who was considered the first Superstar of Hindi cinema. The video had the song “Chala Jata Hoon” from the 1972 classic “Mere Jeevan Saathi” playing in the background.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Always in our hearts… Remembering Rajesh Khanna ji on his birth anniversary.”

Rajesh Khanna made his acting debut in 1966 with Aakhri Khat, which was India's first official Academy Awards entry in 1967. He was also known as "RK," "Shehzada," "King of Romance," and "Pasha of Passion".

Some of his iconic films include names such as Aradhana, Anand, Amar Prem, Kati Patang, Haathi Mere Saathi, Safar, Do Raaste, and Sachaa Jhutha. He created a tizzy with his romantic roles, expressive eyes, and a record 17 consecutive hits in the late 1960s-early1970s.

He married Dimple Kapadia in March 1973, eight months before her debut film Bobby was released and had two daughters from the marriage Twinkle Khanna and Rinkie Khanna.

The star was also a Member of Parliament in the 10th Lok Sabha from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency between 1992 and 1996, elected in the 1992 New Delhi by-election as an Indian National Congress candidate.

He died on 18 July 2012, at his bungalow, Aashirwad, in Mumbai. His health had been deteriorating since July 2011 as he was diagnosed with cancer.

His last film was Riyasat alongsideGauri Kulkarni, Aryan Vaid, Aryeman Ramsay and Raza Murad. It was released on 18 July 2014, two years after his death.

Meanwhile, Jackie will next feature in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

