Jackie Shroff remembers V. Shantaram on 35th death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 30 On V. Shantaram's 35th death anniversary, veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has remembered the legendary filmmaker.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome picture of the late legendary filmmaker, who was fondly called as Shantaram Bapu. He also added the 1946 track Zindagi Zindagi Koi Sapna Nahi Zindagi by Khan Mastana.

“Remembering V Shantaram ji on his death anniversary #vshantaram,” Jackie wrote as the caption.

V. Shantaram is best known for films such as Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Amar Bhoopali, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, Navrang, Duniya Na Mane, Pinjara, Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli , Chani, Iye Marathiche Nagari, Do Ankhen Barah Haath and Zunj.

Shantaram died on 30 October 1990 in Mumbai. He was survived by his three wives and seven children. Vimalabai died in 1996 after being bedridden for four years. Jayashree died peacefully in her sleep in 2003. Sandhya died in 2025.

Talking about Jackie, his latest is “Hunter 2”, where he is seen as the antagonist, 'The Salesman' in the second season of the action-packed drama.

Talking about the series, the stakes skyrocket as Vikram receives a chilling call from his daughter, presumed dead, only to discover she's with the enigmatic salesman.

He will next be seen in “Welcome To The Jungle”. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

The first installment of Welcome released in 2007 and was directed by Anees Bazmee. Described as a "loose remake" of 1999 English comedy Mickey Blue Eyes, it stars Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat in prominent roles.

