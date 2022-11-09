Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol share first look of their action film 'Baap'

Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios are all set to bring the 90s action back on the big screen with their new film titled 'Baap.' The film that would feature Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its big announcement. Now the first look poster of the film has been unveiled, In the poster we can see the four superstars in full swag posing for the lens. Jointly produced by Zee Studios and Baaghi famed director and producer Ahmed Khan, Baap would be helmed by Vivek Chauhan. Just a few months back, the stars of the film had announced their project on their respective Instagram handles and inform their fans that they the shooting the film had begun.

Jackie Shroff had shared a picture of himself with Mithun and Sanjay and wrote, “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye….arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu….,” as Sunny Deol was missing on the first day of shoot. Sanjay Dutt tagged Sunny Deol and reposted Jackie’s post on Instagram and wrote, “First day of shoot and @iamsunnydeol already bunking…Where are you Paaji? #BAAPofallfilms.” Sunny had responded on Instagram and said, “Tum log kaafi fit lag rahe ho. Main bhi apna dhai kilo ka haath leke aa raha hu.”According to a Pinkvilla report, there will be a few more surprise elements in the movie, which will be unveiled gradually. Their action sequences are mounted on a large scale, and will be the one to look out for.

