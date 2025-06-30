Jackie Shroff says he had "tears in eyes" after watching 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : Actor Jackie Shroff has shared his thoughts on the trailer of Tanvi The Great, the upcoming film directed by veteran actor Anupam Kher.

The film, which marks the director's return, has already left a strong impression on audiences, including those who worked on it.

Jackie Shroff, who plays Brigadier Joshi in the film, spoke about the film's emotional depth and praised Kher's work as a director, actor, and writer. The story, he said, brought "tears" to his eyes something that doesn't happen easily for him.

While speaking to ANI, Jackie shared, "The message is that you should never give up. If you dream of something, you can reach that place."

Talking about Kher's role behind the camera, he added, "...if we have someone like Anupam Kher as a director, actor, and writer, when he works on such a subject, the work will be good, and everyone will like it."

Recalling his emotional reaction when he watched the trailer, Shroff said, "You saw the trailer, and you liked it too. I worked in the film, but I also cried. Like I say, I cry on the pillow. But I cried in front of them for the first time. I didn't cry. However, tears came to my eyes. They made a beautiful film. They made a great film."

The trailer introduces us to Tanvi, a girl who is different but no less. Tanvi The Great is a "testament to the unbreakable spirit of hope and triumph," according to a press note.

The film introduces debutant Shubhangi, alongside a stellar cast including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, with Anupam Kher and Iain Glen.

With a soul-stirring soundtrack by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC.

The global distribution is being handled by Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani. Tanvi The Great will be released on 18th July 2025.

