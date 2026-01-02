Jackie Shroff shares adorable video of Tiger Shroff cheering as toddler attempts headstand

Mumbai, Jan 2 Veteran actor Jackie Shroff on Friday has shared a heartwarming video featuring son Tiger Shroff, who is seen adorably cheering for a toddler attempting a headstand.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories, where he re-shared a clip originally posted on the Instagram page of Tiger Shroff’s team in December with the caption: “What’s the cutest thing you’ve seen on your feed today… Yeah…didn’t think it could get better than this.”

In the video, Tiger is seen cheering enthusiastically for a baby who, with the help of a trainer, attempts a headstand before adorably rolling over. The actor claps and encourages the little one, whose excitement doubles as the baby begins clapping back, clearly delighted by Tiger’s reaction.

Talking about Tiger, he was last seen in “Baaghi 4”, an action thriller film directed by A. Harsha. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series.

It is an unofficial remake of the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu. In the film, a grieving man awakens from a coma and sets out to uncover the truth about his missing girlfriend who nobody believes even exists.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania. It follows the story of two souls who discover each other and fall in love, but family pressures separate them. They leave each other with heavy hearts, with the hope of meeting again one day.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta,Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

