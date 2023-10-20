Jackie Shroff showers praise on Kriti Sanon, calls her journey "Ek number"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Jackie Shroff on Friday showered praises on actor Kriti Sanon.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "Your journey from Mimi to Ganapath is Ek Number! Such diversity in the characters you played. Hats off! You looked awesome! God bless!"

Kriti re-shared the story and thanked Jackie Shroff for his golden words.

The 'Mimi' actor wrote, "Thankkkk You sir! Means a lot coming from you! You are the best and kindest."

Meanwhile, Kriti''s latest release 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in which she starred opposite Tiger Shroff received a decent response from the fans.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Jackie Shroff's son Tiger and Kriti made their Bollywood debut with the film 'Heropanti' which was released in the year 2014.

Kriti also recently received the Best Actor Award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

She jointly won the Best Actor Award with Alia Bhatt, who won it for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

She will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in 'The Crew'. Makers recently announced the release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol in her kitty.

