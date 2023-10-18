Jackie Shroff starrer spy thriller 'Two Zero One Four' motion poster unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Actor Jackie Shroff is all set to come up with his upcoming spy thriller film 'Two Zero One Four.'

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, "JACKIE SHROFF: 'TWO ZERO ONE FOUR' MOTION POSTER OUT... MARCH 2024 RELEASE... Team #TwoZeroOneFour - a spy thriller - unveils the #MotionPoster... March 2024 release. Stars #JackieShroff along with #AkshayOberoi, #MukeshRishi, #ShishirSharma and #UdayTikekar... Directed by #ShravanTiwari... Produced by #SandipPatel. #SRHPFilms"

'Two Zero One Four' follows Captain Khanna, a retired army officer with extensive intelligence experience, who remains sought after for critical missions. His life takes a turn when he's tasked with interrogating Firoz Masani, a prominent Pakistani terrorist. This routine task uncovers a sprawling conspiracy involving foreign secret agents.

Jackie Shroff, who plays the role of Captain Khanna in 'Two Zero One Four,' said, "Being a part of Two Zero One Four has been an exhilarating journey. It's a story that delves into the complexities of espionage, and my character is unlike any I've portrayed before. This film is a thrilling rollercoaster ride filled with suspense and action that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats."

Director Shravan Tiwari shared his thoughts on the film. "In Two Zero One Four, we aim to deliver a gripping and authentic spy thriller that not only entertains but also offers a glimpse into the high-stakes world of espionage. It's a story of courage, intrigue, and the unwavering pursuit of justice, and we can't wait to unveil it to the audience," he said.

The movie digs into the world of international espionage, where a nation rises despite all odds, a leader strives to become well-known on a global scale, and other spy agencies work together to thwart their plans.

Apart from Jackie, 'Two Zero One Four' boasts an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Oberoi, Mukesh Rishi, Shishir Sharma, and Uday Tikekar.

Directed by Shravan Tiwari and produced by Sandip Patel, this gripping spy thriller will showcase the world of international espionage and covert operations. The movie is all set to release in March 2024.

