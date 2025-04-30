Jackie Shroff Supports Nationwide Awareness Initiative for a Thalassemia-Free India by 2035

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff, , has once again stepped up to support a bold initiative aimed at eliminating Thalassemia from India by 2035. The nationwide movement, Red Run to End Thalassemia, was launched to raise awareness and drive action for the cause. The event brought together over 2,000 participants, who covered a distance of 5 kilometers in support of the initiative. Participants in the Red Run demonstrated a collective effort to fight against Thalassemia, with the event serving as a powerful symbol of community unity.

During the event, Jackie Shroff spoke passionately about the importance of addressing Thalassemia. He emphasized that ending the disorder is not only a medical goal but also a moral imperative. He pointed out that India sees 10,000 to 15,000 new cases of Thalassemia major every year, affecting countless families, especially in underserved areas. Addressing the gathering, Jackie Shroff said, “Ending Thalassemia is not just a medical goal - it’s a moral imperative. India sees over 10,000 to 15,000 new cases of Thalassemia major every year. This is a silent crisis that continues to affect countless families, especially in underserved regions. Early screening and awareness can prevent a lifetime of suffering for so many children. Together, we must spread the message far and wide, because prevention begins with awareness.”Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that is entirely preventable. Every year, a significant number of children in India are born with the condition.

