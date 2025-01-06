Jackie Shroff to be next seen in crime-drama 'Chidiya Udd'; Teaser out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Actor Jackie Shroff will be next seen in a high-stakes crime drama titled 'Chidiya Udd' directed by acclaimed director Ravi Jadhav. The makers have released the teaser of the series on Monday.

The upcoming series is an intense crime drama which is inspired by Aabid Surti's novel Cages. Apart from the 'Hero' actor, the film also features Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the intense and raw world of Chidiya Udd, where crime, power, and survival intersect in the heart of Mumbai's underworld. The series dives deep into the intense journey of a young woman navigating her way through the ruthless landscape of a red-light district.

With glimpses of love, violence and suspense in the teaser, the series explores a landscape of shifting loyalties, resilience, and the harsh choices one must make to claim freedom against all odds.

While sharing his experience from the series, actor Jackie Shroff said,

"Chidiya Udd has been an extraordinary experience for me. The series is filled with powerful, real characters who face immense challenges. The story is definitely going to leave a lasting impression on the audience and I hope they connect deeply with the struggles and triumphs of each character."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jackie Shroff shared the teaser of the series.

"Hawaon mein udne wali chidiya le kar aayegi zameen hila dene wali kahani! (Birds which fly in the sky will bring a ground-breaking story) Chidiya Udd coming soon on Amazon MX Player for FREE!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEexWdiMlMM/

Producer Harman Baweja shared the details of the project.

"Chidiya Udd is more than just another crime drama; it's a story that cuts to the core, delving into the raw human spirit of survival and defiance. With great performances and storytelling, this series embodies the resilience needed to break free from the chains that bind us," he said.

Jackie Shroff recently grabbed the attention of cinema enthusiasts with his edgy and fierce look in the recently released 'Baby John'.

Sporting grey long hair, vintage rings, and chains around his neck, he is seen in action mode.

'Baby John' was directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film also starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role while Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav played prominent roles in the film.

The film also marked the Hindi film debut of Keerthy Suresh.

