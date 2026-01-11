Jackie Shroff & Young Faces Take Green Action for the Environment Under the Actor’s Ped Lagao Bhidu Campaign

Jackie Shroff continues to advocate for a greener tomorrow, independently as well as through his campaign, Ped Lagao Bhidu. Recently, the iconic actor united with young minds to take action for the environment, engaging with them in leading the change. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a video featuring him alongwith a bunch of young faces, talking about sparking change for a greener future and planting saplings for the hope of tomorrow.

Jackie Shroff also extended a shoutout to the kids from Sunshine Worldwide School, Goa, for spreading the “green vibes”. “Amazing to see young minds taking action for the environment! 🌟 Kudos to the kids from Sunshine Worldwide School, Goa, for embracing the "Ped Lagao Bhidu" campaign! 🌳💚Keep spreading the green vibes! 🌿” he wrote in his caption.

From wearing a spider plant necklace and carrying saplings as gifts to urging people to plant trees in his inimitable style, Jackie Shroff has emerged as the poster boy for green warriors and a Captain Planet on social media. So when he says ‘Jo cheez humko zinda rakhti hai, usko humein zinda rakhna hai’ - you believe it!