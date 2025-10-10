Jackky Bhagnani admits wife Rakul Preet Singh makes 'every wrong feel right' as she turns 35

Mumbai, Oct 10 Actress Rakul Preet Singh has turned 35 years old on Friday, and expressing his admiration for his lady love on her special day, husband Jackky Bhagnani penned a heart-melting poem for his 'love and universe".

The producer and actor posted a couple of rare moments of Rakul compiled into a nostalgic video.

Wishing the 'Doctor G' actress, Jackky penned on his Instagram, "My Love, My Universe

My love, happy birthday —

this day means more than words can say,

for on this very day,

God chose to send you my way.

A blessing wrapped in grace and light,

you make every wrong feel right.

The best at heart, in all you do —

the world’s a kinder place with you.

Best wife, best daughter, daughter-in-law too,

best sister — there’s nothing you can’t do.

My best friend, my calm, my guide,

my therapist, my life — my pride.

So today, I pray and truly mean,

may all your dreams paint life serene.

You deserve the brightest, the grandest part —

for you are the queen of every heart.

I love you past the moon’s embrace,

beyond each planet’s endless space —

to Jupiter, stars, and back to start…

Happy birthday, keeper of my heart. (sic)"

Coming to their love saga, Rakul and Jackky had been neighbors for a long time but only crossed paths during the COVID-19 lockdown, when they finally started interacting more frequently and ended up forming a close bond.

Post dating one another for some time, Rakul and Jaccky finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024.

On the professional front, Rakul will once again be seen reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the forthcoming sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2", where she will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn yet again.

The project will also have R. Madhavan playing Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father.

Helmed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also see Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in key roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj doing cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is set to release on November 14.

