Jackky Bhagnani Celebrates Sister Deepshikha Deshmukh’s Birthday with a Montage of Memories

Jaccky Bhagnani is in a celebratory mood for his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh’s birthday. The producer-actor took to his social media handle to share a montage of sweet memories, and also penned a heartwarming note that captures the genuine bond between the brother-sister duo.

“Happy Birthday to the one who’s been more than a sister ❤️ From childhood giggles to life’s biggest lessons, you’ve been my guiding light — steady, strong, and full of grace. The heart of our family, the calm through every storm, your love has been my safest place. You’ve fought my battles as if they were your own, stood tall for me when I couldn’t, and wrapped me in strength when the world felt cold,” he wrote.

And continued, “Every effort, every act of love — I see it, I feel it, I’ll never forget it. Wishing you a day as radiant as your heart and a year filled with every joy you’ve ever given others. You deserve the world and more. Love you always 🤍”Jackky Bhagnani’s moving note and a montage of sweet memories not only make his sister’s birthday even more special, but also reflects love, respect and admiration that defines their bond.