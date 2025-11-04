Jackky Bhagnani gives his own twist to the 'Jhoom Sharabi' hook step, wife Rakul reacts

Mumbai, Nov 4 Actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani gave his own twist to the hook step of the "Jhoom Sharabi" song from wife Rakul Preet Singh's much-anticipated sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2".

Jackky took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and uploaded a video of himself grooving to the track in the gym. However, instead of keeping a glass on his feet, he used a dumbbell.

While he was seen balancing the dumbbell on his feet throughout the song, towards the end, he just kicked it on the floor before leaving the frame.

Sharing the fun clip on social media, Jackky penned, "Thanks to my wife @rakulpreet for the very entertaining dance homework (sic)".

Resharing the video on her IG, Rakul wrote, "He understood the Jhoom Sharabi brief too well (love-eyed and fire emoji)"

Talking about "Jhoom Sharabi", the peppy number has been crooned and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, with choreography done by Ganesh Acharya.

Sharing his experience of working with actor Ajay Devgn yet again, Honey Singh said, "Working with Ajay sir again was pure fun, packed with energy and masti. This one’s made for every shaadi where the OGs lead the party!”

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya went on to share, “Jhoom Sharaabi is not your regular dance number, it’s a full-on uncle anthem! We wanted to capture that enthusiastic yet carefree energy that comes out when the uncles hit the dance floor. Ajay sir absolutely nailed that vibe. He is smooth, cool, and completely in rhythm! Honey’s beats made it even more infectious.”

Helmed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" stars Ajay, Rakul, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in pivotal roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

Backed by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, the sequel is set to reach the cinema halls on November 14.

