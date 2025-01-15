Jackky Bhagnani: I've always enjoyed playing cricket

Mumbai, Jan 15 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who was seen at the opening ceremony of The International League T20 kicked off in the UAE, has professed his love for cricket and said that he always enjoyed playing the sport as a kid and even today.

“I've always enjoyed playing cricket as a kid and I still enjoy it to date,” Jackky said.

Along with the producer, the ILT20 event was also attended by famous Bollywood personalities including Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Sonam Bajwa, Sohail Khan, and cricket personalities like Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar.

“Attending the ILT20 Opening Ceremony was a one-of-a-kind experience. We all love cricket, and it was an amazing experience for me to perform at the opening ceremony. It's lovely to see how cricket brings people together, and seeing everyone's energy made me ecstatic.”

“I'm beyond overjoyed to be a part of this celebration, and see what the players have in store for us!... Attending the ceremony was a kind of homecoming for me in terms of watching my favourite sport,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jackky took center stage by engaging with fans. His appearance at the event also highlights the growing connection between cricket and entertainment, celebrating the spirit of sports on a global platform. Several photos and videos from the grand event did the rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackky is gearing up for his upcoming production venture, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

Recently, the makers treated the audience with the film's first motion poster, along with the release date. 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' brings together an exciting star cast, including Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is slated to hit the theatres on February 21.

