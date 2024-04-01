Jackky Bhagnani on 13 years of ‘Faltu’: It is where it all started for me

Mumbai, April 1 The film ‘FALTU’ which was released in 2011, and starred Jackky Bhagnani, Angad Bedi, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Puja Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, has clocked 13 years of its release on Monday.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who played the lead, said that this film is where it all began for him as he called it a “dream come true”.

The film was directed by Remo D'souza and became a favourite of the youngsters upon its release. Jackky Bhagnani and other members of the cast have revisited some memories from the film.

Talking about 13 years of ‘FALTU’, Jackky Bhagnani said: "It is where it all began for me, a dream come true. We were students, not actors who were acting as students. We used to laugh and play. We were all Faltus and it is actually after the film that people told us we were not.”

Remo D'souza, who made his directorial debut with the film, shared: “‘FALTU’ was my first picture and I cannot believe it's already been 13 years. What a journey it was, there are too many stories behind this film. We were shooting with Jackky in South Africa and I hadn't thought of directing this film and he asked me if I would. I liked the script so we began shooting.”

He added: “A lot of people told me not to do it since they didn't see anything right in the movie, but the credit goes to Vashuji, Jackky, Lizelle, who showed faith in me. I think it's one of my most memorable times. It worked for all of us, even though the film saw lots of hardships around the release, the rest is history.”

Puja Gupta said, "I learned here how well Vashu sir spoils their actors. We thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this in Mauritius and Goa.”

--IANS

aa/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor