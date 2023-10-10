Jackky Bhagnani pens adorable birthday wish for girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 : Producer Jackky Bhagnani on Tuesday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her girlfriend and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Jackky shared an adorable video, which he captioned, "On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. With you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment. You're more than just my companion; you're my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter. On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary!"

In the collage video, shared clips from their vacations and different outings.

Reacting to Jackky's post, Rakul commented, "Awwwwww !!! So much you typed !! That makes me feel whatttte a wow !!! thnkyouuuuu my."

Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Happy bday @rakulpreet."

Rakul Preet and Jackky confirmed their relationship in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

She will also be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' which stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

