Jackky Bhagnani reflects on ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ cameo: Before I knew the jawline was a thing

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani celebrated World Bollywood Day by taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

He recalled his cameo in the cult romantic film “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,” sharing a humorous reflection on the early days of his career and the industry trends he hadn’t yet noticed. Jackky playfully admitted that when he did his cameo in Dia Mirza starrer, he wasn’t yet aware of the industry’s focus on physical looks, especially features like a chiseled jawline, which are often highlighted as markers of glamour or appeal in films.

Sharing posters of the films, the Youngistaan actor wrote, “Before I found the camera, I was already in love with cinema. Dad told stories that touched millions, and I grew up soaking it all in. Throwback to my cameo in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, where I was moonlighting as an AD too! P.S: Yes, that’s me before I knew the jawline was a thing. #WorldBollywoodDay #FilmJourney #Cinema #Grateful.”

His post includes posters of classics like "Coolie No. 1", "Hero No. 1", "Shaadi, Biwi No. 1", "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya", "Om Jai Jagadish", "F.A.L.T.U", and "Youngistaan", among others. Jackky Bhagnani also shared a throwback image from the film "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein". In the still, he is seen with a chubby face, engaging in a scene with Dia Mirza.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,” starred R. Madhavan, Saif Ali Khan and Dia Mirza in the lead roles. Jackky made a cameo appearance as the bouquet deliveryman for Dia’s character Reena.

On the work front, Jackky Bhagnani made his action film debut with "Kal Kissne Dekha". He stepped into film production in 2016 with "Sarbjit", collaborating with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. Since then, he has produced several notable films, including "Dil Juunglee", "Welcome to New York", "Ganapath", "Mission Raniganj", "Bell Bottom", and "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

