Jackky Bhagnani reveals what draws him to pickleball on World Athletics Day

Mumbai, May 7 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani marked World Athletics Day by sharing his enthusiasm for pickleball, a sport he says keeps him both active and mentally refreshed.

Opening up about his love for the game, the actor highlighted its fast pace, accessibility, and ability to bring people together, making it his go-to choice for fitness and fun. Jackky shared, “Staying active is non-negotiable for me and so apart from dedicated gym and Yoga sessions, I also make time for some sporting activity. I used to play tennis in school and college, and these days, I really enjoy pickleball because it feels like a contemporary, compact version of tennis. It has an addictive energy and is easy enough to be taken up by anyone. It offers great enjoyment, is a fun social activity and is also great for fitness.”

The 'Youngistaan' actor also revealed that what appeals to him most about pickleball is its simplicity and accessibility. As a fast-paced sport that blends aspects of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, pickleball is easy to pick up and has quickly become one of the most popular and rapidly growing recreational activities worldwide.

“It is not an intimidating sport and can fit seamlessly into even the busiest routines. It positively impacts both mental and physical health and is very good for cardiovascular fitness, balance, and coordination. It tones muscles, burns calories, and improves agility. That explains why it is growing so popular among all age groups. I encourage everyone to stay active through sports because athleticism is not only for athletes.”

Jackky went on to state, “Amid tight production schedules and demanding travel commitments, pickleball has become my preferred fitness regimen. With my wife Rakul, I also now own a team, Hyderabad Superstars, in the World Pickleball League. Investing in the sport for us is all about building awareness and inspiring others to embrace movement in their daily lives.”

On a related note, World Athletics Day is observed annually on May 7 with the aim of promoting sports participation, especially among the youth. The day serves as a tribute to athletes and highlights the values of determination, discipline, and perseverance that sports help instill.

