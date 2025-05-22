Jackky Bhagnani shares how Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ marked a significant revival for cinema

Mumbai, May 22 Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has praised Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan,” calling it a powerful indicator of cinema’s revival.

Bhagnani emphasized the importance of catering to audiences in smaller towns when creating content to maximize box-office success. He believes that producing strong commercial films that connect with audiences across all of India is essential. Jackky views the success of movies like “Jawan” as a positive indication of cinema’s comeback as a popular form of mass entertainment.

The actor shared, “Single-screen cinemas in small towns have always played a very important role in generating revenue. Multiplexes and high-ticket prices have made cinema inaccessible to this very large demographic. We have also stopped making films that appeal to a wide cross-section of film-goers. We need to make good commercial films that resonate with the whole of India. I take the success of films like 'Jawan' as a great sign of the revival of cinema as a mass entertainment medium. All kinds of audiences enjoying one particular film are actually great. The pan-Indian audience is telling us something, and we must listen.”

He also highlights that many single-screen cinemas in small towns were forced to close down during the pandemic. “There are also over 16,000 regions across India that still don't have access to theatres. Why are we not focusing on the audiences in these areas and working towards making cinema accessible, affordable and enjoyable for them? I truly feel the next wave of box-office success lies in connecting with these audiences and telling relatable and rooted stories.”

Jackky Bhagnani went on to explain that cinema has the ability to be both deeply local and universally relatable. He mentioned, “Indian films have won over audiences abroad from the time of Mehboob Khan and Raj Kapoor. Be it popular cinema or arthouse films, we have been able to make inroads into people's hearts across the world. Today, though, we are competing with global content and must think about ways to break new ground commercially as well as artistically.”

“We must represent India in a really authentic way before international audiences. We can start by going back to our roots and telling unique stories and yet universally relatable. Being different is our superpower,” added Jackky.

