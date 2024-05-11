Jackky Bhagnani shares video of his 'doctor' Rakul Preet; says 'bahut intelligent hai yeh'

Mumbai, May 11 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on Saturday gave a sneak peek of his 'doctor' -- wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh, sharing insights into her eating habits and praising her intelligence.

Jackky, who tied the knot with Rakul on February 21 in Goa, took to Instagram stories to share a video featuring the diva.

In the video, Rakul is seen donning a half-sleeved white T-shirt and oversized round-framed sunglasses, with her hair left open and wet.

The video captures Rakul enjoying her breakfast, which seems to be poha, although it's not explicitly mentioned.

Jackky can be heard saying, "She is chewing and eating," to which Rakul adds, "that will make a paste in your mouth."

The 'Youngistaan' actor further said: "It takes 21 minutes to tell your brain," with Rakul completing the sentence, "that you are full."

Jackky concludes the video by remarking, "Bahut intelligent hai yeh (she is very intelligent)."

The video is captioned: "My Doctor Rakul Preet."

Rakul and Jackky had a two-in-one wedding ceremony, first with the 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition, followed by a Sindhi-style ceremony, symbolising both their cultural backgrounds.

On the professional front, Rakul has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.

As a producer, Jackky's next has 'Suryaputra Mahavir Karna' and 'Mission Lion'.

His last project as producer was the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer-'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

