Jackky Bhagnani shares what keeps him grounded and hopeful

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, who is known for ‘F.A.L.T.U’, ‘Rangrezz’, ‘Mitron’ and others, has said that to stay grounded and hopeful, he chooses to see the good in people.

The actor cited mythology and equated the events unfolding in the world with 'Kalyug.' He reminded the audience that Kaliyug is the "age of darkness" when pain, misery, quarrels and hypocrisy dominate the world.

He said philosophically, "The good and the bad coexist in every sphere of life. It’s up to you whether you want to see the glass as half empty or half full because both are realities. If you are skiing and constantly looking at the trees, you’ll crash into them. But if you focus on the path ahead, you’ll navigate it smoothly”.

For Jackky, making the most of life in the present and not obsessing about roadblocks is the key to overcoming life’s challenges.

Reflecting on his personal journey, he credited his family for instilling resilience and optimism in him.

He said, “I’ve seen my family get up after setbacks, and win. I choose to see the good in people because it keeps me grounded and hopeful. Everyone has their own journey. I want to wake up, see the beauty in the world, and hit a century (metaphorically speaking). That’s how I want to live my life”.

When asked about his future plans, Jackky said, "I am focused on a fresh slate of projects and in the new year, would like to offer my very best to the industry which has enriched me with so many positive lessons”.

Earlier, he spoke about the subject of perception in the age of social media. He said that over a period of time social media incubates perception into reality.

